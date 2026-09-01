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The SAPO requests that Hrushchenko’s UAH 150 million bail be seized, which could lead to his return to pretrial detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The SAPO requests that Hrushchenko’s UAH 150 million bail be seized and transferred to ARMA. According to the investigation, the funds are of criminal origin.

The SAPO requests that Hrushchenko’s UAH 150 million bail be seized, which could lead to his return to pretrial detention

The prosecution filed a motion with the court to seize UAH 150 million posted as bail for former energy minister and later justice minister Herman Halushchenko, which, according to investigators, was obtained through criminal means, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko said in an interview with the "Ye pytannya" channel, UNN writes.

We filed a motion with the court to seize these UAH 150 million and transfer them to the ARMA, which, according to investigators, were obtained through criminal means and legalized by being posted as bail. If the court grants this motion, the funds must be transferred to the ARMA's account. And, in principle, it will be considered that this former justice minister did not post bail

- Klymenko said.

Asked whether the former minister would then have to return to the pre-trial detention center, the SAP head said: "Yes, he should come, knock, and say, 'Good afternoon, I have returned.'"

Asked whether NABU and SAP would check what was used to pay bail for Andriy Yermak, the SAP head said: "Well, in principle, this is quite an interesting question. We had certain suspicions regarding the posting of some bail amounts in our investigations. And we will check this, insofar as possible, after the fact—not online. It is considerably more difficult to confirm all of this, but, in principle, we will move in this direction."

Supplement

In August, NABU and SAP reported a special operation called "Forrest Gump" to eliminate high-level corruption, during which they exposed a group of individuals who, according to law enforcement officers, "organized and ensured the legalization of funds obtained through criminal means." "The case concerns UAH 150 million in cash which, according to investigators, was put into legal circulation through a number of accounts belonging to shell companies to pay bail for one of the members of the criminal organization in the "Midas" case," NABU said

Herman Halushchenko is a figure in the "Midas" case concerning alleged corruption in the energy sector.

Mindich gave Mudra cash to post bail for Halushchenko — prosecutor25.08.26, 18:05 • 30068 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Herman Halushchenko