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SAPO currently sees no grounds to suspect other officials of the Office of the President in the "Forrest Gump" case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

SAPO prosecutor Vitalii Hrechyshkin said that there are currently no new suspects in the case. The investigation is ongoing; the situation may change.

SAPO currently sees no grounds to suspect other officials of the Office of the President in the "Forrest Gump" case

At present, there are no grounds in the “Forrest Gump” case to suspect other officials of the Office of the President who are not mentioned in the official text of the suspicion notice. SAP Prosecutor Vitaliy Hrechyshkin stated this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

SAP Prosecutor Vitaliy Hrechyshkin stated that the prosecution would not comment on the possible involvement or non-involvement of people who are not mentioned in the official text of the suspicion notice.

"As for the involvement or non-involvement of other persons who are not mentioned in the official document containing the text of the suspicion notice—we will not comment," the prosecutor said.

At the same time, he also noted that the situation could change, but for now there are no other suspects in the case.

"Once the relevant evidence has been collected, the involvement of other persons established during the investigation, and the appropriate procedural decisions will definitely be made. At present, there are no grounds to suspect other persons. But the investigation is ongoing," the prosecutor emphasized.

We remind you

The HACC ordered the arrest of former Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Mudra with an alternative of bail set at UAH 20 million in the “Forrest Gump” case. The prosecution had requested UAH 150 million.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Mudra
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office