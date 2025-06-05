The Russians launched an air strike on Kherson in the morning: there are wounded

Russian troops struck Kherson with aviation in the morning, two people are known to have been injured, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

In the morning, the Russian army launched an air strike on Kherson - reported in the RMA.

Initially, one victim was known. Preliminary, a 74-year-old man received an explosive injury. The ambulance crew took him to the hospital.

Later, another man, who was injured in the morning Russian air strike on Kherson, turned to the hospital. "Preliminary, a 68-year-old Kherson resident received an explosive injury," the RMA said.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, 2 people died in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression over the past day, and 10 more were injured. Russian military hit social infrastructure; residential quarters of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 2 high-rise buildings and 20 private houses.