The Russians control several villages in the Sumy region. The Regional Military Administration reported on the situation in the region

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 24670 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 70677 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 68490 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 86890 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 100772 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 81078 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 83993 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 85120 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80615 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85426 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
89%
747mm
Popular news

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

May 26, 01:04 PM • 54872 views

"Even one careless word could turn into a threat": 17-year-old Ukrainian rescued from occupation

May 26, 02:28 PM • 10573 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 46295 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 20986 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 48203 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 48401 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 442466 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 477851 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 428304 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 518352 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 21130 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 46447 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 174407 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 279186 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 111859 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

The Russians control several villages in the Sumy region. The Regional Military Administration reported on the situation in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

Russian troops have occupied Novenke, Basivka, Veselivka and Zhuravka in the Sumy region, but residents have been evacuated. Fighting continues near other villages, Ukrainian troops are in control of the situation.

The Russians control several villages in the Sumy region. The Regional Military Administration reported on the situation in the region

The Russians managed to capture a number of villages in the Sumy region. We are talking about the settlements of Novenke, Basivka of the Yunakivska community and Veselivka, Zhuravka of the Khotynska community. The residents of these villages have been evacuated a long time ago, there is no threat to the civilian population there. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov, reports UNN.

Today, the settlements of Novenke, Basivka of the Yunakivska community and Veselivka, Zhuravka of the Khotynska community are under the control of the enemy in the Sumy region. The residents of these villages were evacuated a long time ago, there is no threat to the civilian population there 

- Grigorov said.

According to him, the enemy continues to try to advance in order to create a so-called "buffer zone". Fighting continues on the outskirts of the village of Vodolagy and near Volodymyrivka, Bilovodiv, Kostyantynivka and Kindrativka of the Khotynska community, as well as on the outskirts of Lokni of the Yunakivska community.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine and all components of the defense forces keep the situation under control, inflicting accurate fire damage on the enemy. Our defenders resolutely repel enemy attacks and do not allow him to advance deep into the territory of Sumy region 

- added Grigorov.

Let us remind you

Since the beginning of the day, 141 combat clashes have taken place at the front, the enemy used 1158 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out 3155 artillery shellings.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$64.13
Bitcoin
$109,144.80
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,370.60
Ethereum
$2,539.23