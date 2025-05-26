The Russians control several villages in the Sumy region. The Regional Military Administration reported on the situation in the region

The Russians managed to capture a number of villages in the Sumy region. We are talking about the settlements of Novenke, Basivka of the Yunakivska community and Veselivka, Zhuravka of the Khotynska community. The residents of these villages have been evacuated a long time ago, there is no threat to the civilian population there. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov, reports UNN.

According to him, the enemy continues to try to advance in order to create a so-called "buffer zone". Fighting continues on the outskirts of the village of Vodolagy and near Volodymyrivka, Bilovodiv, Kostyantynivka and Kindrativka of the Khotynska community, as well as on the outskirts of Lokni of the Yunakivska community.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine and all components of the defense forces keep the situation under control, inflicting accurate fire damage on the enemy. Our defenders resolutely repel enemy attacks and do not allow him to advance deep into the territory of Sumy region - added Grigorov.

Since the beginning of the day, 141 combat clashes have taken place at the front, the enemy used 1158 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out 3155 artillery shellings.