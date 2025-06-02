$41.530.00
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 10281 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 20527 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 40183 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 75307 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 127087 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 143841 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 198918 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 211408 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 121600 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291447 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

The Russian side stated that it had received a complete list of 339 missing Ukrainian children: each application will be processed

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

The Russian side has published a list of 339 Ukrainian children who were allegedly "rescued" from the combat zone. Medinsky denied the facts of the kidnapping, accusing Ukraine of a "show for Europeans."

The Russian side stated that it had received a complete list of 339 missing Ukrainian children: each application will be processed

The Russian side has published a list of 339 Ukrainian children who were allegedly "rescued" from the combat zone. At the same time, Volodymyr Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in the negotiations in Istanbul, denied the facts of the abduction of children, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of "a show for Europeans." This is reported by UNN with reference to the briefing of Volodymyr Medinsky after the negotiations in Istanbul between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Details

Children who, as a result of a difficult situation, found themselves between two fires, these children were evacuated. But if there are their parents and even relatives, they are returned back, reunited with the family

- said Medinsky.

The Russian side stated that it had received a complete list, which included 339 children, each application for which would be processed.

Our office of the Commissioner for Children's Rights has returned 101 children. And 22 children returned from the Ukrainian side, because it's the same there, our children can end up in the combat zone and lose contact with their parents, as soon as the parents are there, as soon as any legal representatives, aunts, grandmothers, grandfathers are there, reunification immediately takes place

 - added Medinsky.

He added that there is no question of kidnapping children, the Ukrainian side allegedly just put on a show, while the Russians were just allegedly saving the children.

Here is this list of 339 names. These children were not kidnapped by anyone, there is not a single kidnapped child. There are children rescued by our soldiers, at the cost of their lives, pulled out of the combat zone with risk, taken out. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities staged a show aimed at pitiful Europeans. You know, they probably watched the movie Back the Dog. If you want to knock a tear out of someone Well, show an abandoned child, and the best child with a kitten. That's what we're showing

 - he said cynically.

Medinsky also stated that it is not clear whether the missing children are really alone on the territory of the Russian Federation, and not in Europe or in the Donbas.

We still need to sort out this complete list of 339 names, we will definitely deal with how many of them are actually in Russia, and how many may be in the territory of Donbas and Novorossia, and have not disappeared anywhere. It often turns out that some of them may have gone to Europe, because recently 150 children from a similar list ended up in Germany

- said Medinsky.

Russia continues to reject the idea of an unconditional ceasefire - Kyslytsia02.06.25, 17:58 • 688 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
Istanbul
Germany
Ukraine
