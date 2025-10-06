$41.280.00
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
06:00 AM • 6766 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 20632 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 50937 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM • 69508 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 86427 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 155032 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
October 3, 04:00 PM • 122733 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 02:35 PM • 109892 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 145551 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
The Russian government is launching a system of "incentives" for educational institutions that support the occupation army - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1778 views

The government of the Russian Federation is introducing a system of "incentives" for schools, colleges, and universities that assist the occupation army. These institutions have been transformed into centers of propaganda and training for future mobilized personnel.

The Russian government is launching a system of "incentives" for educational institutions that support the occupation army - CNS

The government of the Russian Federation is launching a system of "incentives" for schools, colleges, and universities that help the occupying army. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that such institutions have actually been turned into centers of propaganda and training for future mobilized personnel.

At the initiative of (Russian Prime Minister - ed.) Mishustin, educational institutions that support the war against Ukraine will receive rewards

- the report says.

The CNR indicates that the Kremlin is replacing education with militarization and upbringing in the spirit of hatred, ultimately destroying the very concept of learning.

Recall

Russia is bringing batches of "teachers" from the depths of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under contracts and payments.

Occupiers began "re-education" of history teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS03.09.25, 08:04 • 4308 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine