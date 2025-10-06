The Russian government is launching a system of "incentives" for educational institutions that support the occupation army - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
The government of the Russian Federation is introducing a system of "incentives" for schools, colleges, and universities that assist the occupation army. These institutions have been transformed into centers of propaganda and training for future mobilized personnel.
It is noted that such institutions have actually been turned into centers of propaganda and training for future mobilized personnel.
At the initiative of (Russian Prime Minister - ed.) Mishustin, educational institutions that support the war against Ukraine will receive rewards
The CNR indicates that the Kremlin is replacing education with militarization and upbringing in the spirit of hatred, ultimately destroying the very concept of learning.
Russia is bringing batches of "teachers" from the depths of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under contracts and payments.
