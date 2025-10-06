The government of the Russian Federation is launching a system of "incentives" for schools, colleges, and universities that help the occupying army. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that such institutions have actually been turned into centers of propaganda and training for future mobilized personnel.

At the initiative of (Russian Prime Minister - ed.) Mishustin, educational institutions that support the war against Ukraine will receive rewards - the report says.

The CNR indicates that the Kremlin is replacing education with militarization and upbringing in the spirit of hatred, ultimately destroying the very concept of learning.

Recall

Russia is bringing batches of "teachers" from the depths of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under contracts and payments.

