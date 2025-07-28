The Russian government completely banned gasoline exports

The Russian government has extended restrictions on gasoline exports, effective until August 31, to direct producers of petroleum products. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

It is noted that the corresponding decision was made "to maintain a stable situation on the domestic fuel market during the period of high seasonal demand and agricultural field work."

Exchange prices for gasoline in June and July showed volatility, and in recent weeks they have shown dynamic growth. The reason for this dynamic, according to fuel market participants, is insufficient supply on the exchange against the background of increasing seasonal demand for petroleum products and refinery repairs. - Russian media write.

As is known, in early March, the Russian government extended the previously existing ban on automotive gasoline exports for non-producers until August 31. The restrictions did not apply to foreign supplies made by petroleum product manufacturing companies.

