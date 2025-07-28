$41.780.01
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
The Russian government completely banned gasoline exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The Russian government extended restrictions on gasoline exports until August 31 to direct producers of petroleum products. This decision was made "to stabilize the domestic fuel market during periods of high demand and agricultural work."

The Russian government has extended restrictions on gasoline exports, effective until August 31, to direct producers of petroleum products. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that the corresponding decision was made "to maintain a stable situation on the domestic fuel market during the period of high seasonal demand and agricultural field work."

Exchange prices for gasoline in June and July showed volatility, and in recent weeks they have shown dynamic growth. The reason for this dynamic, according to fuel market participants, is insufficient supply on the exchange against the background of increasing seasonal demand for petroleum products and refinery repairs.

- Russian media write.

As is known, in early March, the Russian government extended the previously existing ban on automotive gasoline exports for non-producers until August 31. The restrictions did not apply to foreign supplies made by petroleum product manufacturing companies.

Recall

Europe will replace Russian energy resources with American ones. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, commenting on the signing of a trade agreement between the EU and the US.

Russian oil revenues fell by 14% in June - IEA11.07.25, 14:31 • 3459 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
European Union
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
