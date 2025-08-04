$41.760.05
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. This decision was made due to the disappearance of conditions for maintaining unilateral self-restrictions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian Federation no longer considers itself bound by the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. This is stated in the statement of the Russian diplomatic department, as reported by UNN.

(...) The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states the disappearance of conditions for maintaining a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of similar weapons and is authorized to declare that the Russian Federation no longer considers itself bound by the relevant self-restrictions previously adopted. Decisions regarding the specific parameters of response measures will be made by the leadership of the Russian Federation based on an interdepartmental analysis of the scale of deployment of American and other Western ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles, as well as the overall development of the situation in the field of international security and strategic stability 

- stated the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that all preparatory work for a meeting between the Kremlin leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet been completed.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak emphasized that the statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov regarding a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks like another delay tactic, as it contains no specifics.

