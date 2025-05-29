$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 76609 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 90513 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 101442 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 93503 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169307 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 96494 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 122637 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 110567 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115338 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102041 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

The Russian Federation stated that the same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1302 views

Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation will remain the same at the negotiations in Istanbul. Earlier, the Russian Federation proposed holding a new round of negotiations on June 2.

The Russian Federation stated that the same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations with Ukraine

The same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia. This was announced by the speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

... the same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia 

- said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the air of the Russian state channel.

Add

Russia proposed to hold a new round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2. During the first round, the Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

russia has not handed over the promised memorandum: another Russian deception and another reason for sanctions - Zelensky29.05.2025, 19:40 • 1102 views

As UNN reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin Vladimir Medinsky document, reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to transfer their document to Ukraine for processing. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Ukraine
