The Russian Federation stated that the same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation will remain the same at the negotiations in Istanbul. Earlier, the Russian Federation proposed holding a new round of negotiations on June 2.
The same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia. This was announced by the speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.
... the same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia
Russia proposed to hold a new round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2. During the first round, the Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
As UNN reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin Vladimir Medinsky document, reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to transfer their document to Ukraine for processing.