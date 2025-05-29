The Russian Federation stated that the same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations with Ukraine

The same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia. This was announced by the speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

... the same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia - said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the air of the Russian state channel.

Russia proposed to hold a new round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2. During the first round, the Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

russia has not handed over the promised memorandum: another Russian deception and another reason for sanctions - Zelensky

As UNN reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin Vladimir Medinsky document, reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to transfer their document to Ukraine for processing.