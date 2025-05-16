The Russian delegation departed for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul with a delay - Russian media

The Russian delegation left for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, with a delay, after the expected start time of the meeting, Russian media reported, writes UNN.

The Russian delegation left for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - writes one of the state Russian media with reference to a source.

The US will hold talks with Russia in Istanbul before contact with Ukraine - Russian media

Addition

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at about 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30.

These will be the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct talks, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.