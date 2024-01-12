The Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of a drone over the Belgorod region

Today, January 12, enemy air defense forces allegedly shot down a drone over the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV was spotted around 13:50 Kyiv time.

As noted, the enemy air defense allegedly destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Addendum

According to the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, the use of UAVs made it impossible for both Ukraine and Russia to conduct offensive operations.

British Intelligence: Russian Army Unable to Resist Ukrainian FPV Drones on the Left Bank of the Dnipro River