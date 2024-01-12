British Intelligence: Russian Army Unable to Resist Ukrainian FPV Drones on the Left Bank of the Dnipro River

The Russian army is suffering heavy losses in equipment due to Ukrainian FPV drones and artillery shelling in the Krynkyi area on the left bank of the Dnipro River. the Russians are unable to resist Ukrainian FPV drones due to a lack of electronic warfare assets in the area. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense, based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, Ukrainian soldiers on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River are using unmanned aerial vehicles (FPV drones) equipped with ammunition to defeat Russian forces.

FPV drones are used in conjunction with artillery to destroy Russian troops' vehicles.

A Russian military blogger reportedly estimates the loss of Russian equipment in the Krynky area at 90 percent.

Russia's inability to counter FPV-UAVs is most likely due to the lack of Russian electronic warfare capabilities in the area - British intelligence said in a statement.

