The Russian Defense Ministry announced an alleged drone attack on the Turkish Stream infrastructure in the Krasnodar region: what is known

The Russian defense ministry claims to have repelled an attack by nine drones on the Russkaya compressor station in Gai-Kodzor, which supplies gas through the Turkish Stream pipeline. UNN reports this with reference to the post of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

Details

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack took place on January 11. The Russian ministry accused Kyiv of trying to allegedly cut off gas supplies to European countries by attacking the infrastructure of the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar region.

"There were no casualties among the compressor station staff and no damage. The building and equipment of the gas metering station on the territory of the Russkaya CS were slightly damaged as a result of the fall of fragments of one UAV. Gazprom's emergency response teams promptly eliminated the damage and restored the equipment," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that gas supply through the Turkish Stream continues as usual.

Voronezh attacked by drones, powerful explosions occurred