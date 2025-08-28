Russian attack on Kyiv has already claimed 16 lives

$41.320.08
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 1442 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 27706 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 56310 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 57129 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 90373 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 66967 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 75994 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 194724 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90628 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 55255 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 42154 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 40049 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children07:26 AM • 11764 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KMVAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 18288 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 35792 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 111642 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 113754 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 194741 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 177026 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 102256 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 76570 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 109033 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 111785 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 108031 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 140867 views
Russian attack on Kyiv has already claimed 16 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2758 views

As a result of the enemy attack in Kyiv, 16 people died, including four children. The death toll continues to rise.

Russian attack on Kyiv has already claimed 16 lives

In Kyiv, as a result of Russia's massive night attack, the death toll has risen to 16, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Meanwhile, the Russian deadly statistics are only growing. We are currently recording 16 dead as a result of the enemy attack. Of these, 4 are children

- Tkachenko reported.

Firefighting helicopters involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv: new photos and videos shown28.08.25, 13:52 • 2100 views

According to him, in the capital, "33 locations with consequences, rescuers involved in 18." "We have an anti-record - damage in all districts of the city," Tkachenko pointed out.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kyiv