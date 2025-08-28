Russian attack on Kyiv has already claimed 16 lives

In Kyiv, as a result of Russia's massive night attack, the death toll has risen to 16, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Meanwhile, the Russian deadly statistics are only growing. We are currently recording 16 dead as a result of the enemy attack. Of these, 4 are children - Tkachenko reported.

According to him, in the capital, "33 locations with consequences, rescuers involved in 18." "We have an anti-record - damage in all districts of the city," Tkachenko pointed out.