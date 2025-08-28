Firefighting helicopters involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv: new photos and videos shown

Firefighting helicopters were involved in eliminating the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, showing footage from the scene, writes UNN.

Details

"In Kyiv, rescuers pulled another body from under the rubble of a destroyed 5-story building. Thus, 15 people, including 4 children, died as a result of the Russian attack on the capital," the State Emergency Service reported.

Emergency rescue operations, as noted, are ongoing.

"At other locations, SES aviation was involved: helicopters made 30 drops, with a total volume of 60 tons of water," the SES noted.

