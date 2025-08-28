$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 23378 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 48178 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 50405 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 83986 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 61781 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 73221 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 187248 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90263 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 55025 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67673 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Firefighting helicopters involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv: new photos and videos shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv, 15 people died, including 4 children. The SES aviation carried out 30 water drops totaling 60 tons.

Firefighting helicopters were involved in eliminating the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, showing footage from the scene, writes UNN.

Details

"In Kyiv, rescuers pulled another body from under the rubble of a destroyed 5-story building. Thus, 15 people, including 4 children, died as a result of the Russian attack on the capital," the State Emergency Service reported.

Already 15 dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack, including 4 children28.08.25, 12:22 • 6606 views

Emergency rescue operations, as noted, are ongoing.

"At other locations, SES aviation was involved: helicopters made 30 drops, with a total volume of 60 tons of water," the SES noted.

EU mission damaged during Russia's night attack on Kyiv - Sybiha28.08.25, 10:44 • 3520 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv