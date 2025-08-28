Already 15 dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack, including 4 children
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack claimed the lives of 15 people, including 4 children. 10 children were injured, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing.
Already 15 people have died as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, among them - 4 children, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
15 people have died as a result of the Russian attack so far. Including 4 children. The search and rescue operation continues in the Darnytskyi district. Also among the injured are 10 children. We are clarifying
