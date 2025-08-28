$41.320.08
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The night attack by Russians on the capital resulted in 14 casualties, including three children. 38 people, including six minors, sustained injuries of varying severity.

Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KMVA

As a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv, 14 people are currently known to have died, including 3 children, and 38 injured, including 6 children, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, there is information about 14 victims of the night attack by Russians on the capital. Three of them are children. According to updated and verified information, 38 people suffered injuries of varying severity. Among them are six minors.

- wrote Tkachenko.

According to him, the injured are being provided with medical assistance.

"The search and rescue operation in the Darnytskyi district continues. We are checking and clarifying information regarding the victims; people may still remain under the rubble," the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration stated.

"Unfortunately, the data on the victims is not final. Emergency services are working to provide assistance to everyone who needs it," he noted.

Russian attack in Kyiv has already claimed 14 lives28.08.25, 11:11 • 8286 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Darnytskyi District
Kyiv