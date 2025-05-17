The Russian army lost 910 soldiers, 155 UAVs, and 6 tanks in a day of war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 910 Russian soldiers. Also, 155 enemy drones and 34 artillery systems were destroyed.
Over the past day, the Russian occupation army lost at least 910 more soldiers at the front. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 155 drones and 34 artillery systems of the enemy. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.17.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 972,600 (+910) persons;
- tanks ‒ 10831 (+6) units;
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22553 (+7) units;
- artillery systems – 27942 (+34) units;
- MLRS – 1386 (+1) units;
- air defense equipment ‒ 1167 (+0) units;
- aircraft – 372 (+0) units;
- helicopters – 336 (+0) units;
- UAVs of operational-tactical level – 36278 (+155);
- cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (+0);
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (+0) units;
- submarines – 1 (+0) units;
- automotive equipment and tankers – 48809 (+96) units;
- special equipment ‒ 3892 (+0).
The General Staff added that the data is being updated.
