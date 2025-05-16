The Russian Federation dropped 86 KABs and involved over a thousand kamikaze drones in a day

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

The Russian Federation dropped 86 KABs and involved over a thousand kamikaze drones in a day

Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat clashes have occurred. Russian troops carried out 47 air strikes and over 3923 shellings of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and populated areas.

The Russian Federation dropped 86 KABs and involved over a thousand kamikaze drones in a day

In total, there have been 115 combat engagements since the beginning of this day. The occupiers dropped 86 guided aerial bombs and involved more than a thousand kamikaze drones, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 47 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 86 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved more than a thousand kamikaze drones and carried out 3,923 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

 - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroyivka and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions towards Kolisnykivka, Novosynove and near Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped all three enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and towards Shiykivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the Siversky direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

Eighteen times the Russians went on the offensive on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction - in the areas of Toretsk, Krymsky and towards Diliivka, Katerynivka, Pleshchiyivka and Novospasky. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 49 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka. Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

The settlements of Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko Pershe, Stara Mykolaivka and Sukhy Yar were subjected to air strikes.

According to preliminary data, 119 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 63 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one car, two motorcycles, and five UAVs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 16 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Shevchenko, Novoselka and towards Bahatyr and Zelene Pole. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka, Novoukrainka and Dachne.

In the Huliaipol direction, Malynivka, Vysoke and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky. The settlement of Novodarivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 assault actions of the occupiers since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping 33 guided bombs, and also carried out 172 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

