The Russian Federation dropped 86 KABs and involved over a thousand kamikaze drones in a day

In total, there have been 115 combat engagements since the beginning of this day. The occupiers dropped 86 guided aerial bombs and involved more than a thousand kamikaze drones, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 47 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 86 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved more than a thousand kamikaze drones and carried out 3,923 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroyivka and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions towards Kolisnykivka, Novosynove and near Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped all three enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and towards Shiykivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the Siversky direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

Eighteen times the Russians went on the offensive on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction - in the areas of Toretsk, Krymsky and towards Diliivka, Katerynivka, Pleshchiyivka and Novospasky. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 49 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka. Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

The settlements of Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko Pershe, Stara Mykolaivka and Sukhy Yar were subjected to air strikes.

According to preliminary data, 119 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 63 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one car, two motorcycles, and five UAVs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 16 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Shevchenko, Novoselka and towards Bahatyr and Zelene Pole. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka, Novoukrainka and Dachne.

In the Huliaipol direction, Malynivka, Vysoke and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky. The settlement of Novodarivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 assault actions of the occupiers since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping 33 guided bombs, and also carried out 172 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.