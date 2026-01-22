The Russian army is trying to expand the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast, particularly in the directions of Dihtiarne and neighboring villages - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

In the Kharkiv region, the occupying forces are showing high activity in the direction of the village of Dihtiarne and are trying to expand the combat zone to neighboring settlements - Nesterne and Kruhle. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

If we talk specifically about the Kharkiv region, the enemy has been showing great activity for quite a long time in the direction of the settlement of Dihtiarne and is trying to expand the combat zone to neighboring settlements - Nesterne and Kruhle. Over the past day, there were also attempts at assault actions in these areas, but having suffered losses, the enemy was unable to achieve attempts to advance deeper into our country's territory. - said Demchenko.

He added that within the Kharkiv region, enemy activity is also observed in the direction of the settlement of Dvorichanske.

In the same operational zone, but here the enemy has been using small infantry groups for a long time, albeit not very actively, but periodically, which are trying, in particular, to accumulate in some planting to try to attack the positions of the State Border Guard Service with larger forces, but having suffered losses, they also cannot advance deeper into our country. - added Demchenko.

In addition, similar attempts are recorded in the area of Vovchanski Khutory, but they do not bring results for the enemy.

Over the past day, 154 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched two missile and 84 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 197 guided aerial bombs.