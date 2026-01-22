The Russian army is trying to expand the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast, particularly in the directions of Dihtiarne and neighboring villages - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

$43.180.08
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 14695 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 22782 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 38406 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 37695 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 60399 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 33054 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 53905 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 53605 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 22007 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 14540 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22Photo05:06 AM • 11466 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 25176 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 12585 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhoto06:26 AM • 8856 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 828 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 60399 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 53905 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 52894 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 53605 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 19274 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 16884 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 17409 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 52894 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 36420 views
The Russian army is trying to expand the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast, particularly in the directions of Dihtiarne and neighboring villages - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

In Kharkiv Oblast, the enemy is active in the direction of Dihtiarne, attempting to expand the combat zone to Nesterne and Kruhle. Activity is also recorded near Dvorichanske and Vovchanski Khutory, but without success for the occupiers.

The Russian army is trying to expand the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast, particularly in the directions of Dihtiarne and neighboring villages - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

In the Kharkiv region, the occupying forces are showing high activity in the direction of the village of Dihtiarne and are trying to expand the combat zone to neighboring settlements - Nesterne and Kruhle. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

If we talk specifically about the Kharkiv region, the enemy has been showing great activity for quite a long time in the direction of the settlement of Dihtiarne and is trying to expand the combat zone to neighboring settlements - Nesterne and Kruhle. Over the past day, there were also attempts at assault actions in these areas, but having suffered losses, the enemy was unable to achieve attempts to advance deeper into our country's territory.

- said Demchenko.

He added that within the Kharkiv region, enemy activity is also observed in the direction of the settlement of Dvorichanske.

In the same operational zone, but here the enemy has been using small infantry groups for a long time, albeit not very actively, but periodically, which are trying, in particular, to accumulate in some planting to try to attack the positions of the State Border Guard Service with larger forces, but having suffered losses, they also cannot advance deeper into our country.

- added Demchenko.

In addition, similar attempts are recorded in the area of Vovchanski Khutory, but they do not bring results for the enemy.

Recall

Over the past day, 154 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched two missile and 84 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 197 guided aerial bombs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine