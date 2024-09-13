The Russian army is facing a wave of desertions - “Resistance”

The number of desertions among the Russian military has increased in the occupied Luhansk region. This is confirmed by active raids of the Russian military police, which check the documents of almost all men in the cities of the region. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Recently, it was reported that thanks to concerned patriots, it was possible to obtain documents containing reports on the growth of crime among the Russian military, as well as a "plan of the main activities of military-political work" with personnel during the weekend, the Center added.

Recall

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian army began using conscripts. This may indicate a shortage of career military personnel and preparations for a large-scale mobilization in Russia.