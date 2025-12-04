The resistance movement carried out six successful operations in the Russian Federation and in the occupied territories of Ukraine - HUR

Partisans conducted six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to destroy the enemy's railway infrastructure. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The resistance movement to the Kremlin regime continues to methodically destroy transport infrastructure throughout the aggressor state. In recent weeks alone, there have been six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. - the message says.

It is noted that every burned locomotive or relay cabinet means days and weeks of delays for echelons with equipment and ammunition for the Russian army.

"From the Far East to the Caucasus, the flames are gradually engulfing the entire territory of the enemy, and resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine within Russia is intensifying," the GUR summarized.