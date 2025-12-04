The resistance movement carried out six successful operations in the Russian Federation and in the occupied territories of Ukraine - HUR

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
December 3, 11:09 PM • 18195 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 33245 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 32383 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 43419 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 51836 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 26976 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 29861 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26232 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 26042 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31262 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste ads banned in the UK: what's the reason?December 4, 02:08 AM • 6168 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with EuropeDecember 4, 03:50 AM • 15854 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 15437 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 15438 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.07:55 AM • 5248 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 15572 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 51860 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 45261 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 60719 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 62670 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
France
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 3362 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 19578 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 64586 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 67728 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 121690 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
Financial Times

The resistance movement carried out six successful operations in the Russian Federation and in the occupied territories of Ukraine - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Partisans carried out six successful operations in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The destruction of railway infrastructure delays echelons with equipment and ammunition for the Russian army.

The resistance movement carried out six successful operations in the Russian Federation and in the occupied territories of Ukraine - HUR

Partisans conducted six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to destroy the enemy's railway infrastructure. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The resistance movement to the Kremlin regime continues to methodically destroy transport infrastructure throughout the aggressor state. In recent weeks alone, there have been six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

- the message says.

It is noted that every burned locomotive or relay cabinet means days and weeks of delays for echelons with equipment and ammunition for the Russian army.

"From the Far East to the Caucasus, the flames are gradually engulfing the entire territory of the enemy, and resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine within Russia is intensifying," the GUR summarized.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine