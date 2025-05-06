Repeat vote for the German Chancellor will take place today - media
Kyiv • UNN
The leader of the German conservatives, Friedrich Merz, will run for the post of Chancellor in the second round. In the first round, he did not get the necessary majority of votes in parliament.
A repeat vote on the candidacy of the new German Chancellor will take place today. This was stated by the co-chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Lars Klingbeil, DW reports, UNN writes.
Details
As dpa notes, citing party sources, German conservative leader Friedrich Merz intends to run for chancellor in the second round of voting on Tuesday after failing to win the necessary absolute majority in parliament in the first round.
According to media reports, the vote will take place at 15:15 Berlin time.
Germany is studying the possibility of a repeat vote for chancellor on Tuesday06.05.25, 14:29 • 2648 views
Supplement
Earlier today, Merz received 310 votes in the 630-seat Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, six votes short of the required majority.
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany 06.05.25, 11:22 • 40429 views