Repeat vote for the German Chancellor will take place today - media

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16501 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 22200 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52819 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41521 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47834 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88220 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47145 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40603 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57665 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130900 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
55%
749 mm
Popular news

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20202 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16501 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 52819 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88220 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113715 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 206376 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20683 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 40222 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58518 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25297 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89529 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Repeat vote for the German Chancellor will take place today - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

The leader of the German conservatives, Friedrich Merz, will run for the post of Chancellor in the second round. In the first round, he did not get the necessary majority of votes in parliament.

Repeat vote for the German Chancellor will take place today - media

A repeat vote on the candidacy of the new German Chancellor will take place today. This was stated by the co-chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Lars Klingbeil, DW reports, UNN writes.

Details

As dpa notes, citing party sources, German conservative leader Friedrich Merz intends to run for chancellor in the second round of voting on Tuesday after failing to win the necessary absolute majority in parliament in the first round.

According to media reports, the vote will take place at 15:15 Berlin time.

Germany is studying the possibility of a repeat vote for chancellor on Tuesday06.05.25, 14:29 • 2648 views

Supplement

Earlier today, Merz received 310 votes in the 630-seat Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, six votes short of the required majority.

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany 06.05.25, 11:22 • 40429 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Brent
$61.58
Bitcoin
$93,814.00
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,386.91
Ethereum
$1,770.20