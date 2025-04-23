The record-breaking tunnel will run from Denmark to Germany

A record-breaking tunnel is being built under the Baltic Sea between Denmark and Germany, which will reduce travel time and improve Scandinavia's connections with the rest of Europe, according to the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Fehmarnbelt will be 18 km long and will be the world's longest combined road and rail tunnel.

It is also a remarkable feat of engineering, in which tunnel segments will be placed on the seabed and then joined together.

The main construction site of the project is located near the northern entrance to the tunnel, on the coast of Lolland Island in southeastern Denmark.

The facility covers an area of over 500 hectares and includes a harbor and a plant that produces tunnel sections called "elements".

"This is a huge facility," says Henrik Vincentsen, CEO of Femern, the Danish state-owned company building the tunnel.

To make each element 217 m long and 42 m wide, reinforced steel is cast with concrete.

Most underwater tunnels, including the 50-kilometer tunnel under the English Channel between Great Britain and France, are laid through bedrock under the seabed. Here, instead, 90 separate elements will be connected, in parts, like Lego bricks.

"We are breaking records with this project," said Vincentsen. - Underwater tunnels have been built before, but never on this scale."

