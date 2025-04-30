The Rada will start consultations on the agreement with the USA on subsoil already tomorrow - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that consultations on the ratification of the agreement with the United States on subsoil will begin in the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow. Shmyhal said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

This document has the status of an international agreement, which is prepared according to certain rules, according to certain international legislation, has the force of law and will definitely be ratified in parliament - Shmyhal said.

The head of the Ukrainian government noted that consultations on the ratification of the agreement on subsoil by the Verkhovna Rada will begin tomorrow.

Tomorrow we have consultations with the heads of groups and factions, with the leadership of our parliament regarding the details of this agreement. We will familiarize them, we already have a preliminary agreement. After ratification in parliament, this agreement will enter into force and we will be able to move forward - the head of the government explained.

The Prime Minister also added that due to the peculiarities of US legislation, they will be able to ratify the agreement not only through a vote in Congress.

The United States has different legislation, so at this stage they will have enough verifications by their government - Shmyhal explained.

Addendum

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the agreement with the United States on minerals may be signed in the near future. It will contribute to the development and recovery of our country.