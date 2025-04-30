The Rada will start consultations on the agreement with the USA on subsoil already tomorrow - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that consultations on the ratification of the agreement with the USA on subsoil will begin in the Verkhovna Rada. After ratification, the agreement will enter into force.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that consultations on the ratification of the agreement with the United States on subsoil will begin in the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow. Shmyhal said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.
Details
This document has the status of an international agreement, which is prepared according to certain rules, according to certain international legislation, has the force of law and will definitely be ratified in parliament
The head of the Ukrainian government noted that consultations on the ratification of the agreement on subsoil by the Verkhovna Rada will begin tomorrow.
Tomorrow we have consultations with the heads of groups and factions, with the leadership of our parliament regarding the details of this agreement. We will familiarize them, we already have a preliminary agreement. After ratification in parliament, this agreement will enter into force and we will be able to move forward
The Prime Minister also added that due to the peculiarities of US legislation, they will be able to ratify the agreement not only through a vote in Congress.
The United States has different legislation, so at this stage they will have enough verifications by their government
Addendum
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the agreement with the United States on minerals may be signed in the near future. It will contribute to the development and recovery of our country.
As soon as all the final details are finalized, in the near future, I hope, within the next 24 hours, the agreement will be signed