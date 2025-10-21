The Rada terminated the powers of MP Kolisnyk: who will take her place in "Servant of the People"

Instead of People's Deputy Anna Kolesnyk, whose powers the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated on Tuesday, Dmytro Slyńko, who is next on the list of candidates, will enter the parliament, UNN reports.

Details

As UNN reported, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the early termination of the powers of Anna Kolesnyk, a People's Deputy from "Servant of the People", who was notified by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in May 2023 of suspicion of entering inaccurate data into her declaration for 2020. The investigation established that she did not declare a real estate object located on her land plot - at that time it was an unfinished house with an area of ​​more than 167 square meters near Kyiv.

Instead of Anna Kolesnyk, the next candidate on the list, Dmytro Slyńko (No. 151 on the list of the "Servant of the People" faction) in the 2019 parliamentary elections, should join the parliamentary faction.

What is known about Slyńko

Dmytro Slyńko was born on December 29, 1979. At the time of the 2019 elections, he had lived in Ukraine for the last 5 years and was unemployed. He has a higher education.

At one time, Slyńko worked as an editor of cultural programs at "UA: Pershyi". He collaborated with "Focus" magazine. He also worked for the "Korrespondent" publication.

In 2018, while holding the position of head of the editorial office of cultural programs of "UR-3", in his electronic declaration, he indicated that he owned a Škoda Yeti car, and his wife, Yevheniya, owned a Mitsubishi Colt.

In 2019, he became an assistant to People's Deputy of the 9th convocation, deputy head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, Yevheniya Kravchuk, on a voluntary basis.

In addition, it is indicated that Yevheniya Slyńko is also Kravchuk's assistant on a voluntary basis.

