The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the Military Ombudsman in the first reading
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada approved in the first reading a bill on the Military Ombudsman, who will consider complaints from the military and control the defense sector. The ombudsman will be appointed by the president.
287 deputies voted for the basis of the draft law on the Military Ombudsman. According to the draft law, the President will appoint a military ombudsman and his deputies, who will consider complaints from servicemen and exercise control in the field of security and defense. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.
Details
The Rada supported the draft law on the Military Ombudsman as a basis. For – 287
The second reading is expected next. According to Goncharenko, the ombudsman will promptly accept complaints, conduct inspections and demand the elimination of violations.
Let us remind you
On May 8, the draft law on the military ombudsman, signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration.
The draft on the ombudsman, the procedure for submitting and considering complaints, conducting inspections on issues of military personnel - was registered as urgent for extraordinary consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.