The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the Military Ombudsman in the first reading

287 deputies voted for the basis of the draft law on the Military Ombudsman. According to the draft law, the President will appoint a military ombudsman and his deputies, who will consider complaints from servicemen and exercise control in the field of security and defense. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details

The Rada supported the draft law on the Military Ombudsman as a basis. For – 287 - the message says.

The second reading is expected next. According to Goncharenko, the ombudsman will promptly accept complaints, conduct inspections and demand the elimination of violations.

Let us remind you

On May 8, the draft law on the military ombudsman, signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration.

The draft on the ombudsman, the procedure for submitting and considering complaints, conducting inspections on issues of military personnel - was registered as urgent for extraordinary consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.