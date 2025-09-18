The Rada simplified the import of vehicles as humanitarian aid

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 3798 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 4198 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 6074 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 14332 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 12225 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 37040 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 41335 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32323 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31188 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 34494 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 17717 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 19124 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 13552 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 12014 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 7486 views
Publications
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 3800 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 7606 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 14332 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 37040 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 38470 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 12064 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 19967 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 20497 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 19313 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 48749 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
WhatsApp
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

The Rada simplified the import of vehicles as humanitarian aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

The Parliament adopted bill No. 12010, which simplifies the import of vehicles and equipment as humanitarian aid. This will allow the use of vehicles for transporting people, providing medical assistance and supporting critical infrastructure, as well as strengthening defense capabilities.

The Rada simplified the import of vehicles as humanitarian aid

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12010 on amendments to the law on humanitarian aid, which simplified the import of vehicles as humanitarian aid during martial law and provided for responsibility for the misuse of such vehicles, reported the parliamentary corps, writes UNN.

The Rada as a whole voted for the draft law that simplifies the import of vehicles and equipment as humanitarian aid during martial law (No. 12010)

- MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Telegram.

According to the MP, this is necessary for:

  • transportation of people and humanitarian evacuation;
    • medical assistance;
      • support of critical infrastructure;
        • measures that directly enhance defense capabilities.

          "Vehicles imported into Ukraine for humanitarian purposes, for medical evacuation, support of critical infrastructure or measures to enhance defense capabilities, are now officially recognized as humanitarian aid," noted MP Vasyl Mokhan.

          Mokhan noted that the requirements for such vehicles and the criteria for public associations with the status of a legal entity, charitable organizations will be established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

          One of the initiators of the draft law, MP Mykhailo Laba, also pointed out that the document will allow, in particular, volunteers and charitable organizations to use their own transport for humanitarian purposes.

          The MP stated that draft law No. 12010 is about simplified procedures for obtaining humanitarian aid status for certain categories of goods and services that meet critical needs of the population. Also, it is about creating favorable conditions for public and charitable organizations involved in the supply of humanitarian aid. The expected goal is to simplify the logistics of humanitarian supplies, which will make aid more accessible to end recipients.

          The Verkhovna Rada indicated that the document defines the concepts of "humanitarian response", "humanitarian organization" and "verified humanitarian organization".

          And that the law also provides for responsibility for the misuse of transport imported into Ukraine for humanitarian response.

          MP Pavlo Frolov noted that such responsibility entails the loss of verified organization status and the mandatory transfer of vehicles to other organizations or the state.

          And that the law prohibits the alienation of vehicles of humanitarian organizations for 10 years, except for gratuitous transfer to other humanitarian organizations or the state.

          In addition, bodies and institutions of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine are added to the list of recipients of humanitarian aid.

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyPolitics
          Oleksiy Honcharenko
          charity
          Ukraine