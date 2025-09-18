The Rada simplified the import of vehicles as humanitarian aid

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12010 on amendments to the law on humanitarian aid, which simplified the import of vehicles as humanitarian aid during martial law and provided for responsibility for the misuse of such vehicles, reported the parliamentary corps, writes UNN.

The Rada as a whole voted for the draft law that simplifies the import of vehicles and equipment as humanitarian aid during martial law (No. 12010) - MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Telegram.

According to the MP, this is necessary for:

transportation of people and humanitarian evacuation;

medical assistance;

support of critical infrastructure;

measures that directly enhance defense capabilities.

"Vehicles imported into Ukraine for humanitarian purposes, for medical evacuation, support of critical infrastructure or measures to enhance defense capabilities, are now officially recognized as humanitarian aid," noted MP Vasyl Mokhan.

Mokhan noted that the requirements for such vehicles and the criteria for public associations with the status of a legal entity, charitable organizations will be established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

One of the initiators of the draft law, MP Mykhailo Laba, also pointed out that the document will allow, in particular, volunteers and charitable organizations to use their own transport for humanitarian purposes.

The MP stated that draft law No. 12010 is about simplified procedures for obtaining humanitarian aid status for certain categories of goods and services that meet critical needs of the population. Also, it is about creating favorable conditions for public and charitable organizations involved in the supply of humanitarian aid. The expected goal is to simplify the logistics of humanitarian supplies, which will make aid more accessible to end recipients.

The Verkhovna Rada indicated that the document defines the concepts of "humanitarian response", "humanitarian organization" and "verified humanitarian organization".

And that the law also provides for responsibility for the misuse of transport imported into Ukraine for humanitarian response.

MP Pavlo Frolov noted that such responsibility entails the loss of verified organization status and the mandatory transfer of vehicles to other organizations or the state.

And that the law prohibits the alienation of vehicles of humanitarian organizations for 10 years, except for gratuitous transfer to other humanitarian organizations or the state.

In addition, bodies and institutions of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine are added to the list of recipients of humanitarian aid.