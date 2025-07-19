Rada is discussing allowing men aged 18-24 to travel abroad - Stefanchuk

The parliament is discussing the possibility of allowing men aged 18 to 24, who are currently not subject to mobilization but are restricted in exercising their rights, to travel abroad. The parliamentary committee is working on a mechanism that could change this situation, said Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

This topic is being discussed at the level of a special committee... And I know that such ideas exist. And indeed, people aged 18 to 25 are those who are not subject to mobilization, but do not have the opportunity to exercise some of their rights, and therefore we must find a mechanism to enable them to exercise their rights. What mechanism will be found - I will wait for an answer from the committee, because they are working. Individual members of the committee are working on these initiatives. - said Stefanchuk.

Recall

Reserved men have the right to travel abroad for vacation and on business trips. The exception is civil servants, for whom border crossing is possible only on business trips.

