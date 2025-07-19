$41.870.00
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 53407 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 172138 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 92541 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 87840 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 89611 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 75357 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 59333 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56921 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 211843 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110249 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rada is discussing allowing men aged 18-24 to travel abroad - Stefanchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

The parliament is discussing the possibility of allowing men aged 18-24 who are not subject to mobilization to travel abroad. A special committee is working on the mechanism for implementing this right.

Rada is discussing allowing men aged 18-24 to travel abroad - Stefanchuk

The parliament is discussing the possibility of allowing men aged 18 to 24, who are currently not subject to mobilization but are restricted in exercising their rights, to travel abroad. The parliamentary committee is working on a mechanism that could change this situation, said Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

This topic is being discussed at the level of a special committee... And I know that such ideas exist. And indeed, people aged 18 to 25 are those who are not subject to mobilization, but do not have the opportunity to exercise some of their rights, and therefore we must find a mechanism to enable them to exercise their rights. What mechanism will be found - I will wait for an answer from the committee, because they are working. Individual members of the committee are working on these initiatives.

- said Stefanchuk.

Recall

Reserved men have the right to travel abroad for vacation and on business trips. The exception is civil servants, for whom border crossing is possible only on business trips.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
