Rada did not ask questions of the government: MPs sang the anthem and left

The Verkhovna Rada did not hold an hour of questions to the government today, MPs sang the anthem and left, the deputy corps reported, UNN reports.

Details

The fact that there were no questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada was reported by MP Oleksandr Fediyenko.

"There were no questions to the government today. The MPs sang the anthem and left," the MP said.

Recall

On February 13, a scuffle broke out in the Verkhovna Rada and the session was closed . MPs from the European Solidarity party began to block the rostrum with posters "Ukraine is not Russia", shouting "shame".