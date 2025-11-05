The Rada approved the law on supervision of the legality of local self-government decisions: what is envisaged

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law (No. 14048) on ensuring legality and transparency in the activities of local self-government bodies, the parliament reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

Its goal, as stated, is to create an effective system for controlling the legality of decisions of local councils, as well as to introduce a personnel reserve for the positions of heads of district state administrations.

"It is proposed to entrust the administrative courts with ensuring legality. For this purpose, the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine is supplemented with a new procedure," explained MP Denys Maslov on Telegram.

Key provisions of the law:

a system of state supervision over the legality of acts of local self-government is established;

it is determined who exercises control: for acts of regional councils - the central executive body determined by the government; for acts of district councils - the regional state administration; for acts of rural, settlement, city councils - the district state administration;

a system for forming a personnel reserve for the positions of heads of district state administrations is created, with clear requirements for candidates;

amendments are made to the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine, which clarify the procedure for considering cases regarding the legality of acts of local self-government bodies.

As explained by the MP-initiator of the draft law Vitaliy Bezgin, "Ukraine is implementing framework supervision over the legality of decisions of local self-government bodies in an edition supported by all key stakeholders." And that this is "one of the most difficult indicators of the Ukraine Facility" that has been fulfilled.

As Maslov reported, the law comes into force 1 year after the end of martial law.

