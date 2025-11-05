ukenru
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
The Rada approved the law on supervision of the legality of local self-government decisions: what is envisaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 14048, which ensures legality and transparency in the activities of local self-government bodies. The document introduces a system of state supervision over the acts of local councils and creates a personnel reserve for the heads of district state administrations, coming into force one year after the end of martial law.

The Rada approved the law on supervision of the legality of local self-government decisions: what is envisaged

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law (No. 14048) on ensuring legality and transparency in the activities of local self-government bodies, the parliament reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

Its goal, as stated, is to create an effective system for controlling the legality of decisions of local councils, as well as to introduce a personnel reserve for the positions of heads of district state administrations.

"It is proposed to entrust the administrative courts with ensuring legality. For this purpose, the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine is supplemented with a new procedure," explained MP Denys Maslov on Telegram.

Key provisions of the law:

  • a system of state supervision over the legality of acts of local self-government is established;
    • it is determined who exercises control: for acts of regional councils - the central executive body determined by the government; for acts of district councils - the regional state administration; for acts of rural, settlement, city councils - the district state administration;
      • a system for forming a personnel reserve for the positions of heads of district state administrations is created, with clear requirements for candidates;
        • amendments are made to the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine, which clarify the procedure for considering cases regarding the legality of acts of local self-government bodies.

          As explained by the MP-initiator of the draft law Vitaliy Bezgin, "Ukraine is implementing framework supervision over the legality of decisions of local self-government bodies in an edition supported by all key stakeholders." And that this is "one of the most difficult indicators of the Ukraine Facility" that has been fulfilled.

          As Maslov reported, the law comes into force 1 year after the end of martial law.

          Settlement of supervision over the legality of local government decisions: The Council adopted the draft law as a basis13.05.25, 14:13 • 2737 views

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyPolitics
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Verkhovna Rada
          Ukraine