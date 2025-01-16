Rada adopted amendments to the Budget Code and fulfilled the IMF's beacon: what's new in the distribution of funds

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 130617 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118069 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126136 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127235 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 159379 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108676 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155407 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104208 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113792 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117092 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 47651 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117827 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115842 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 34759 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 49921 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 130617 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 159379 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155407 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184050 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173472 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115844 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117830 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138759 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130704 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148252 views
Actual
Rada adopted amendments to the Budget Code and fulfilled the IMF's beacon: what's new in the distribution of funds

Rada adopted amendments to the Budget Code and fulfilled the IMF's beacon: what's new in the distribution of funds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23606 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 12245, which changes the system of capital expenditure allocation. The innovations include centralization of project funding and the reinstatement of fines for delayed arms deliveries.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 12245, which changes the system of capital expenditure allocation. The innovations include concentrating financial resources on the most important projects and the restoration of fines for delayed arms deliveries, said the head of the Budget Committee, MP Roksolana Pidlasa on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada has adopted amendments to the Budget Code No. 12245. This is a beacon of the IMF (with the deadline of the end of January - on time!)," Pidlasa wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the innovations are as follows:

  • prioritizing most capital expenditures at the government level and concentrating financial resources on the most important projects, rather than scattering them across hundreds of objects in dozens of budget managers,
    • selection of projects according to uniform rules and criteria, rather than separate procedures for each fund or subvention,
      • funding from the budget only those objects that have been evaluated and recognized as feasible and necessary to implement (which eliminates personal political influence on the distribution of funds),
        • having a single portfolio of investment projects that can be offered for financing to international donors,
          • displaying the decision-making process for public investment projects and the results achieved online.

            According to Pidlasa, they also took into account several important amendments:

            • 620 - reinstatement of fines for unscrupulous suppliers for delaying the supply of weapons to the frontline;
              • 475 - expanding the range of entities that can apply for youth grants (more competition - better projects);
                • 536 - the issue of repayment of local budget debts of 2008-2009 to the state budget, which was in the first reading, was removed

                  IMF updates baseline forecast for Ukraine: what will change by the end of 202521.12.24, 14:47 • 24483 views

                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

                  EconomyPolitics
                  verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

                  Contact us about advertising