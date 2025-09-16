In Kharkiv, 4 people have already been injured due to the Russian attack: the prosecutor's office showed the moment of the enemy drone strike

Kharkiv was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops, four people have already been reported injured, said the city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, writes UNN.

At this moment, it is known that four people have already been injured as a result of the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv this morning. - the message says.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office published the moment of the "Shahed" drone strike on the Slobidskyi district.

Addition

On September 16, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs. A strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district, and a fire broke out. Initially, three people were reported injured.