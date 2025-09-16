In Kharkiv, 4 people have already been injured due to the Russian attack: the prosecutor's office showed the moment of the enemy drone strike

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
10:17 AM • 2446 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 5544 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 5012 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 10849 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 14655 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 11994 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24137 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22546 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 56560 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 66248 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.9m/s
30%
752mm
Popular news
One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv regionSeptember 16, 12:54 AM • 6376 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 12371 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 4030 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 14285 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 19099 views
Publications
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 5586 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 10868 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 14669 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24148 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 32533 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Sosedka
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 38889 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 38569 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 43659 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 49212 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 99158 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The New York Times
Truth Social

In Kharkiv, 4 people have already been injured due to the Russian attack: the prosecutor's office showed the moment of the enemy drone strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Kharkiv was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops in the Slobidskyi district. Currently, four people are known to have been injured as a result of the strike.

In Kharkiv, 4 people have already been injured due to the Russian attack: the prosecutor's office showed the moment of the enemy drone strike

Kharkiv was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops, four people have already been reported injured, said the city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, writes UNN.

At this moment, it is known that four people have already been injured as a result of the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv this morning.

- the message says.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office published the moment of the "Shahed" drone strike on the Slobidskyi district.

Addition

On September 16, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs. A strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district, and a fire broke out. Initially, three people were reported injured.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv