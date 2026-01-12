The prosecutor's office is demanding the return of the former October Palace buildings to the state through court proceedings

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
11:16 AM • 5062 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 18042 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 25355 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 24891 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 34125 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 40439 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 35462 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32608 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 66214 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 41068 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1m/s
82%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 14018 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 17853 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 21703 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 15094 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 9160 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 9428 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 18035 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 15238 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 21840 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 66210 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 25930 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 22385 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 29008 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 31444 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 87489 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Film
The Guardian
Social network

The prosecutor's office is demanding the return of the former October Palace buildings to the state through court proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The Kyiv prosecutor's office has appealed to the court regarding the return of the International Center of Culture and Arts to state ownership. The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine registered ownership of the building, despite the privatization ban.

The prosecutor's office is demanding the return of the former October Palace buildings to the state through court proceedings

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the court to return the building of the International Center of Culture and Arts (formerly known as the October Palace), a national monument, to state ownership. In recent years, it has been used as one of the country's main concert halls. This was reported by the prosecutor's office press service, writes UNN.

Details

The former October Palace was built in 1838-1842 according to the design of architect Vikentiy Beretti. The building was erected as a building for the Kyiv Institute for Noble Maidens. Subsequently, various state institutions operated there.

The palace walls witnessed the executions of Ukrainian intellectuals by NKVD representatives - Kost Bureviy, Oleksa Blyzko, Hryhoriy Kosynka, Taras and Ivan Krushelnytsky, Dmytro Falkivsky. During World War II, the premises were used by the German Gestapo

- noted the prosecutor's office.

In Soviet times - in 1979, the building acquired the status of a national monument. Prominent cultural figures performed here. 

The palace building is included in the Law "On the List of Cultural Heritage Monuments Not Subject to Privatization", and therefore the October Palace can be exclusively state property. The legislative ban on the privatization of this monument is still in force.

Despite the ban on alienation, the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine registered ownership of the building. In addition, despite its special protected status, the Federation of Trade Unions did not take measures to preserve the object. 

It is noted that the protection agreement for the monument was concluded only in 2025 in execution of a court decision adopted on the prosecutor's claim. Therefore, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office appealed to the Commercial Court of Kyiv with a lawsuit to return the building to the state represented by the State Property Fund. 

The Commercial Court of Kyiv opened proceedings on the prosecutor's claim and the case was scheduled for consideration.

Court decided the fate of the Tereshchenko estate: the prosecutor's office defended the return of the monument to the city17.12.25, 13:37 • 3400 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Real estate
Kyiv