The prosecutor stated that Tupac Shakur was killed in revenge for an attack on his nephew

The prosecutor in the trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis said that the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur was revenge for the beating of the defendant’s nephew. This is stated in the court proceedings in Las Vegas, AP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal emphasized that Davis did not personally shoot Shakur but, according to the prosecution, organized the attack. He also said that important evidence in the case came from Davis himself.

Let's be honest, Duane Davis did not pull the trigger. But he planned the shooting in response to the beating of his nephew – Palal said.

According to the prosecution, several hours before the murder, people from Shakur’s entourage attacked Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson near the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Palal said that Davis then spent about two hours planning revenge, and the shooting was the result.

Davis’s recorded conversations are being used in the case

The prosecutor played for the jurors an audio recording of Davis’s conversation with federal investigators in 2008. According to the prosecution, he said that he handed a gun to men in a white Cadillac, who opened fire on Shakur’s and Marion "Suge" Knight’s vehicle.

Jury selection has begun in Las Vegas in the murder case of Tupac Shakur

Palal also said that in 2009, Davis admitted his involvement in the murder during a conversation with Las Vegas police. In addition, the prosecution plans to use Davis’s 2019 memoir and his other interviews.

The defense calls the prosecution’s version fabricated. Attorney Michael Sanft said that law enforcement did not have sufficient corroborated facts to bring charges earlier.

The other three men who, according to investigators, were in the Cadillac during the shooting died before charges were brought against Davis in 2023. Davis himself has pleaded not guilty, and if convicted, he faces life imprisonment.

The long-awaited trial in the Tupac Shakur murder case has begun in the United States