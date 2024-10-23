Problem of water supply in the north of Donetsk region, left by the enemy without sustainable water supply, is being solved: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Two new wells have been drilled in Kramatorsk, and three more are planned to be drilled to improve the water supply. The water from these wells will be filtered and suitable for domestic use.
In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, amid problems with water supply due to enemy shelling, two new wells have been drilled, and then their number will increase, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"Two new wells in Kramatorsk," Filashkin wrote.
According to him, these 2 wells are only the first step. And that with the help of philanthropists, they plan to "drill 3 more wells in Kramatorsk and continue work in other cities of the region.
"The water in the wells will go through several stages of filtration, which will allow people to use it in their homes," Filashkin said.
Context
In early October, Filashkin reported that 260,000 residents of northern Donetsk Oblast were left without a stable water supply for an indefinite period.
According to him, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka and the surrounding settlements, where about 260,000 people live, will have problems with water supply due to massive enemy shelling.
On September 28, the Russians critically damaged 2 facilities of Water of Donbass. Given the large amount of damage, Filashkin pointed to the lack of technical capability to restore the equipment.