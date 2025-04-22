$41.380.02
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive
07:51 AM • 920 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 36730 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 124202 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 66293 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 61963 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 60093 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 38038 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31106 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83337 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40959 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Publications
Exclusives
The price of a ton of Ukrainian agricultural exports has increased by 40%: how much are oil and grain sold for?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

In April, the price of a ton of agricultural exports from Ukraine increased to $443, which is 40% more than last year. The increase in exports of products with added value, in particular bioethanol, contributed to this.

The price of a ton of Ukrainian agricultural exports has increased by 40%: how much are oil and grain sold for?

The price of a ton of agricultural exports from Ukraine increased to $443 in April, in particular, sunflower oil has risen significantly in price, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval said on Telegram, UNN writes.

The price of a ton of Ukrainian agricultural products exports increased by 1.4 times

- Koval said.

Last year, according to him, it was 315 dollars, and in April this year it increased to 443. "This was achieved by increasing the export of products with added value. In particular, bioethanol", - Koval noted.

According to the minister, the average prices for the top 5 export products per ton also increased:

  • sunflower oil - $1174, which is 37.8% more than in 2024 ($852);
    • corn - $217, which is 27.1% more than the average price in 2024 ($171);
      • wheat - $231, which is 27.4% more than the average price in 2024 ($181);
        • poultry meat - $2385, which is 11.2% more than the average price in 2024 ($2145);
          • soybeans - $409, which is 4.3% more than the average price in 2024 ($392).

            "In total, since the beginning of the year, exports of agricultural products from Ukraine amounted to $1.1 billion or 2.5 million tons," Koval said.

            The agricultural sector accounted for more than half of Ukraine's exports in March: main goods and partners

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            EconomyAgronomy news
            Vitaliy Koval
            Ukraine
