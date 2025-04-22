The price of a ton of Ukrainian agricultural exports has increased by 40%: how much are oil and grain sold for?

The price of a ton of agricultural exports from Ukraine increased to $443 in April, in particular, sunflower oil has risen significantly in price, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval said on Telegram, UNN writes.

The price of a ton of Ukrainian agricultural products exports increased by 1.4 times - Koval said.

Last year, according to him, it was 315 dollars, and in April this year it increased to 443. "This was achieved by increasing the export of products with added value. In particular, bioethanol", - Koval noted.

According to the minister, the average prices for the top 5 export products per ton also increased:

sunflower oil - $1174, which is 37.8% more than in 2024 ($852);

corn - $217, which is 27.1% more than the average price in 2024 ($171);

wheat - $231, which is 27.4% more than the average price in 2024 ($181);

poultry meat - $2385, which is 11.2% more than the average price in 2024 ($2145);

soybeans - $409, which is 4.3% more than the average price in 2024 ($392).

"In total, since the beginning of the year, exports of agricultural products from Ukraine amounted to $1.1 billion or 2.5 million tons," Koval said.

