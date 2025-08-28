The President's Office reported on progress regarding the return of civilians and children

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 5132 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 12407 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 22902 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 57035 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 39097 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 61424 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 154729 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 87972 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53708 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 66536 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.7m/s
46%
755mm
Popular news
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 36389 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 19220 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 35159 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideoAugust 28, 01:25 AM • 27475 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv claimed the lives of 10 people, 48 already injured - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 11698 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 79789 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 81461 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 154710 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 146859 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 100609 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 56337 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 89883 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 93487 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 90967 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 124209 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-101
The New York Times
ChatGPT

The President's Office reported on progress regarding the return of civilians and children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva stated that there is no progress in the return of Ukrainian civilians and abducted children. He called on the international community to be more actively involved in humanitarian issues.

The President's Office reported on progress regarding the return of civilians and children

There is no significant progress on the return of Ukrainian civilians and abducted children today. This was stated by Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva during his speech at the IV International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimea Platform, reports UNN.

At every negotiation conducted by the President of Ukraine with his partners from European countries, the USA. Also, at those negotiations where the Ukrainian delegation had several rounds in Istanbul, among all important issues is the humanitarian one. The return of Ukrainian civilians from the Russian Federation, occupied territories, the return of abducted Ukrainian children, and the exchange of prisoners of war on the principle of "all for all"

- said Zhovkva.

He called on the international community to participate even more actively in humanitarian issues.

I call on the international community to participate even more actively in these issues, because there is no significant progress on the return of civilians and children today

- emphasized Zhovkva.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on partners for help to return thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Office of the President of Ukraine
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine