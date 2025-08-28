The President's Office reported on progress regarding the return of civilians and children

There is no significant progress on the return of Ukrainian civilians and abducted children today. This was stated by Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva during his speech at the IV International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimea Platform, reports UNN.

At every negotiation conducted by the President of Ukraine with his partners from European countries, the USA. Also, at those negotiations where the Ukrainian delegation had several rounds in Istanbul, among all important issues is the humanitarian one. The return of Ukrainian civilians from the Russian Federation, occupied territories, the return of abducted Ukrainian children, and the exchange of prisoners of war on the principle of "all for all" - said Zhovkva.

He called on the international community to participate even more actively in humanitarian issues.

I call on the international community to participate even more actively in these issues, because there is no significant progress on the return of civilians and children today - emphasized Zhovkva.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on partners for help to return thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.