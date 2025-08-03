The President of Ukraine dismissed Andriy Yurchenko, head of the Rubizhne MVA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration of Luhansk Oblast, Andriy Yurchenko. This is reported by UNN with reference to the order of the President of Ukraine No. 99/2025-rp dated August 2, 2025, published on the website of the President's Office.

To dismiss YURCHENKO Andriy Fedorovych from the post of head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration of Sievierodonetsk Raion, Luhansk Oblast - the document states.

It should be recalled that President Zelenskyy dismissed Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo RTA at his request. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Haidai, who is suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs.