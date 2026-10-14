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Pope had a malignant lung tumor removed; the night in the hospital passed peacefully - Vatican

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 • 934 views

Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of the right lung. On October 13, the tumor was completely removed in 90 minutes without complications.

Pope had a malignant lung tumor removed; the night in the hospital passed peacefully - Vatican

Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma—a malignant tumor—of the lung and, the day before yesterday, October 13, underwent a successful operation to completely remove it at a hospital in Rome. The Pope's night in the hospital passed peacefully. This was reported by UNN, citing Vatican News.

Details

"The Pope's night passed peacefully. Additional information will be provided later today," the press service of the Holy See reported on the morning of October 14.

As noted, Pope Leo XIV, who was hospitalized at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital, underwent surgery the previous afternoon "to completely remove the adenocarcinoma of the lung."

"The operation proceeded without complications and was successfully completed, lasting approximately 90 minutes," the medical bulletin reported yesterday evening.

It stated that the Pope "had the lower lobe of his right lung removed using a video-assisted technique."

Pope Leo XIV Underwent Lung Surgery: What Is Known About His Condition13.10.26, 22:54 • 5460 views

Julia Shramko

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