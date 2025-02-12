The Pension Fund will automatically determine the right to benefits from January: what you need to know

The right to receive benefits for the new period from January 2025 will be determined automatically by the Pension Fund of Ukraine. This will be based on the data of the State Tax Service (STS), so there is no need to apply to the Pension Fund authorities. This was reported by the Pension Fund, UNN writes.

Details

"The right to receive benefits for the new period from January 2025 is determined automatically by the Pension Fund of Ukraine. There is no need to apply to the Fund's authorities, unless the beneficiary has changed his or her family, place of residence or the list of services for which benefits are granted," the statement said.

In particular, for some categories of citizens, housing and utility benefits are reportedly granted provided that the average monthly total income of the beneficiary's family per person for the last six months does not exceed the established level of income that entitles them to a tax social benefit (in 2025 - UAH 4,240).

In determining the average monthly total income of a beneficiary's family, the Pension Fund takes into account, among other things, information from the State Tax Service on the income of the beneficiary and his or her family members for the third and fourth quarters of the previous year.

After the Pension Fund receives income data, the eligibility for housing and utility benefits in 2025 will be determined for those who receive them based on income.

"If the average monthly total income of the beneficiary's family per person exceeds the threshold level that gives the right to a tax social benefit (UAH 4,240), you can apply for a housing subsidy," the statement said.

As indicated, the benefits granted since January will be paid in March.

