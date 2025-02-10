Pensions will be indexed in Ukraine in early spring: the amount of the increase is known

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36256 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79177 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100432 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113980 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94768 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123094 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102171 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113192 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157509 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101942 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 83990 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 55225 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103800 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86462 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113987 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123102 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157512 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147883 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 180074 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86462 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103800 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135923 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137763 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165802 views
Pensions will be indexed in Ukraine in early spring: the amount of the increase is known

Pensions will be indexed in Ukraine in early spring: the amount of the increase is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57290 views

The Pension Fund of Ukraine plans to index pensions by a coefficient of 1.10 starting in March 2025. The total expenditures of the Pension Fund for 2025 will amount to UAH 908.2 billion.

Starting March 1, Ukraine will index pensions to take into account inflation and wage growth.

Transmits UNN with reference to the press service of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU).

Details

The pension increase will be 10% starting March 1.

The explanatory note states that the total amount of expenditures in the draft budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2025 is set at UAH 908.2 billion.

This takes into account the recalculation of pensions/monthly insurance payments in 2025 in connection with the indexation of pensions and social benefits from 01.03.2025 using a coefficient of 1.10.

Among other things, the following is stated:

The total amount of revenues in the draft budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2025 is set at UAH 904.8 billion, including the balance of funds at the beginning of the year - UAH 910.2 billion.

Calculations of the State Budget of Ukraine for financing pension and social programs:

based on the reported data on the number of recipients of payments and the amount of payments, taking into account the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work (UAH 2,361) 

minimum wage (UAH 8,000),

information from automated databases for processing pension documentation (electronic pension files),

other data.

The draft budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2025 is balanced in terms of revenues and expenditures for compulsory state pension insurance and pension provision.

Recall

UNN reported that President Zelensky announced the indexation of pensions from March 1, 2025. He also announced the payment of UAH 13 billion under the ePromotion program and 5 million users of the National Cashback.

Fraudsters send fake messages about pension increases in 202504.02.25, 16:25 • 23910 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEconomy
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

