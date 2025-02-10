Pensions will be indexed in Ukraine in early spring: the amount of the increase is known

Starting March 1, Ukraine will index pensions to take into account inflation and wage growth.

Transmits UNN with reference to the press service of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU).

Details

The pension increase will be 10% starting March 1.

The explanatory note states that the total amount of expenditures in the draft budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2025 is set at UAH 908.2 billion.

This takes into account the recalculation of pensions/monthly insurance payments in 2025 in connection with the indexation of pensions and social benefits from 01.03.2025 using a coefficient of 1.10.

Among other things, the following is stated:

The total amount of revenues in the draft budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2025 is set at UAH 904.8 billion, including the balance of funds at the beginning of the year - UAH 910.2 billion.

Calculations of the State Budget of Ukraine for financing pension and social programs:

based on the reported data on the number of recipients of payments and the amount of payments, taking into account the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work (UAH 2,361)

minimum wage (UAH 8,000),

information from automated databases for processing pension documentation (electronic pension files),

other data.

The draft budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2025 is balanced in terms of revenues and expenditures for compulsory state pension insurance and pension provision.

Recall

UNN reported that President Zelensky announced the indexation of pensions from March 1, 2025. He also announced the payment of UAH 13 billion under the ePromotion program and 5 million users of the National Cashback.

