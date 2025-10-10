$41.400.09
The peculiarity of the October 10 strike on Ukraine is the use of a large number of ballistic missiles - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on October 10, using two Kinzhal missiles and 14 Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles. The main target of the strike was energy infrastructure, which led to power outages in nine regions and Kyiv.

During a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of October 10, Russian invaders used, among other things, two Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, as well as 14 Iskander-M and KN-23 ballistic missiles. Their main target was energy infrastructure, said Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Air Force communications department, on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

The peculiarities of this strike are that a large number of ballistic missiles were used. In addition to two Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 14 Iskander-M or KN-23 missiles were used.

- Ihnat said.

In total, according to Ihnat, the enemy launched a massive combined strike, the main target of which was energy infrastructure.

The enemy launched a combined strike. A large number of air attack weapons of various types were involved: drones, aeroballistic, ballistic, cruise, and aviation missiles. The strike was more dispersed, not in one region, and we see that the regions were affected. The main target of the enemy was the energy infrastructure.

- Ihnat explained.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's "cynical and calculated" massive night attack on Ukraine with over 450 drones and over 30 missiles, which targeted energy, causing power outages in at least 9 regions and Kyiv.

The mayor of Kyiv reported that energy specialists in Kyiv are working to restore electricity supply after Russia's massive combined attack on the night of October 10. According to him, the situation remains difficult.

