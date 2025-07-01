The peak of the heat will fall on July 4: the forecaster explained what kind of weather to expect in the coming days

Despite alarming headlines in social media and mass media, no anomalous heat is currently expected in Ukraine. The synoptic situation here differs significantly from what is currently observed in France, Italy or Spain. In the first days of July, the weather will remain moderate, but from July 3, an anticyclone from the West will gradually cover the country, bringing heat - in the south and Transcarpathia, the temperature can reach +35…+37 degrees. The hottest day will be July 4. At the same time, the heat will be short-lived, with a weakening of temperature pressure and a slight cooling expected on July 5. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on the air of a telethon, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, "not all Telegram channels and media are meteorologically literate and responsible, so they spread frightening headlines." The meteorologist added that she understands people's concern due to the fact that in Europe, "especially in countries like France, Italy, Spain, there are indeed abnormally high temperatures for June, and in some places there are even temperature records." However, for the territory of Ukraine, according to Ptukha, the synoptic situation is slightly different.

Yes, indeed. We will have an increase in temperature indicators. In some places, there may be significant temperature indicators, but this is quite local. From July 3, an anticyclone will begin to spread its influence on the territory of Ukraine – it is a field of strengthened atmospheric pressure from the West, that is, from the territory of Europe. Along with it, warmer air masses will arrive - she explained.

The meteorologist noted that in the first days of July, on the 1st and 2nd, Ukraine will still have a moderate air mass and temperature indicators "within +18-24, slightly higher – in the south, and West. There, the air can warm up to +28." But the situation will change starting from July 3.

The temperature throughout Ukraine will be from +27 to +32 degrees. The hottest day in the nearest synoptic perspective is July 4. Because on this day, almost throughout Ukraine, the temperature will be +28-34, and in the southern regions and Transcarpathia, temperature values may locally approach strong heat, which is +35-37 - Ptukha emphasized.

At the same time, in addition to this heat on the 4th, an atmospheric front will also pass, so, as the meteorologist notes, in combination with the heat in certain regions, "mainly western, northern and partially central, there may be short-term rains."

Starting from the 5th, after this atmospheric front, we expect temperature fluctuations downwards. And already on July 5, in most regions, we have +22-28, while in the south and Transcarpathia, it remains +30-34. In the future, the temperature may rise again, but this will need to be clarified later. - Ptukha summarized.

Heat in Ukraine: forecaster gave real predictions for early July without panic and exaggeration