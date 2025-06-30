Heat in Ukraine: forecaster gave real predictions for early July without panic and exaggeration

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 22817 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55566 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 36311 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 42796 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 59144 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 115966 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 115489 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 118284 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 103422 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 283028 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
6m/s
52%
742mm
Popular news
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 65255 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 84291 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 56574 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 62196 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 24762 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 19013 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 25251 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55549 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 115957 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 283020 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 62538 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 84637 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 86223 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 97271 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 203544 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

Heat in Ukraine: forecaster gave real predictions for early July without panic and exaggeration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Forecaster Natalka Didenko refutes rumors about anomalous heat in Ukraine, stating that on July 3-5, the temperature will rise to +28-32 degrees, and from July 9, a return to moderate indicators is expected. In Kyiv, the heat will last on July 3-4.

Heat in Ukraine: forecaster gave real predictions for early July without panic and exaggeration

Despite alarming forecasts of an "anomalous" and "terrible" heatwave allegedly approaching Ukraine, the real situation is significantly milder. From July 3-5, daytime temperatures will rise to +28-32 degrees, and in the south and southwest, in some places, up to +35. In other regions, it will be significantly cooler, and starting July 9, a return to more comfortable temperatures is expected. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

People are talking about an anomalous, terrible heatwave approaching Ukraine. Clearly, this is a scare from the Western European heat. But I keep saying all the time — let's appreciate our Ukrainian moderately continental climate.) What do I see with my synoptic eye? The "anomalous," "terrible" heat in Ukraine will be present on July 3, 4, and 5, with daytime temperatures expected to be within +28+32 degrees, and in the south, southwest, and sometimes in the center, +32+35 degrees. 

- it says in the post.

"Temperatures above thirty" will be in the southern part, while in the rest of the territory, significantly more moderate marks — +24+28 degrees — are expected.

According to the forecaster, July will begin with fresh weather, with air temperatures of +20+25 degrees, and up to +28 degrees in the south.

What could finally calm down is the wind - tomorrow it will be gusty again, from the northwest. It will only ease on Thursday) Rain on July 1 is likely in the northeast of Ukraine. And that's it! 

- Didenko adds.

In Kyiv, on July 1, daytime temperatures are expected to be +20+22 degrees, with gusty winds forecast, but no precipitation. On July 3, the heat will arrive in the capital and will persist on July 4.

July 5-6 will bring relief, July 7-8 will heat up again, and from July 9 - temperature modesty returns)) 

- the forecaster reassures.

Europe is wilting from record-breaking early summer heat30.06.25, 08:22 • 2350 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9