Heat in Ukraine: forecaster gave real predictions for early July without panic and exaggeration

Despite alarming forecasts of an "anomalous" and "terrible" heatwave allegedly approaching Ukraine, the real situation is significantly milder. From July 3-5, daytime temperatures will rise to +28-32 degrees, and in the south and southwest, in some places, up to +35. In other regions, it will be significantly cooler, and starting July 9, a return to more comfortable temperatures is expected. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

People are talking about an anomalous, terrible heatwave approaching Ukraine. Clearly, this is a scare from the Western European heat. But I keep saying all the time — let's appreciate our Ukrainian moderately continental climate.) What do I see with my synoptic eye? The "anomalous," "terrible" heat in Ukraine will be present on July 3, 4, and 5, with daytime temperatures expected to be within +28+32 degrees, and in the south, southwest, and sometimes in the center, +32+35 degrees. - it says in the post.

"Temperatures above thirty" will be in the southern part, while in the rest of the territory, significantly more moderate marks — +24+28 degrees — are expected.

According to the forecaster, July will begin with fresh weather, with air temperatures of +20+25 degrees, and up to +28 degrees in the south.

What could finally calm down is the wind - tomorrow it will be gusty again, from the northwest. It will only ease on Thursday) Rain on July 1 is likely in the northeast of Ukraine. And that's it! - Didenko adds.

In Kyiv, on July 1, daytime temperatures are expected to be +20+22 degrees, with gusty winds forecast, but no precipitation. On July 3, the heat will arrive in the capital and will persist on July 4.

July 5-6 will bring relief, July 7-8 will heat up again, and from July 9 - temperature modesty returns)) - the forecaster reassures.

