US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that partners are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, which may include sending British and French troops with US logistical support, UNN reports.

Details

"There is a lot of talk about security guarantees. And there is now general agreement on this, especially in the case of Ukraine. Commitments to ensure Ukraine's security may include the deployment of a small European military contingent with US logistical support. Future security guarantees for Ukraine will be supported by the US, but only European military personnel may be on the ground," Rubio said.

According to him, this refers to the possible deployment of British and French troops to Ukraine.

"In fact, security guarantees are an American security mechanism. And I do not diminish the fact that some European countries are ready to deploy troops in post-war Ukraine. I am only pointing out that without an American security mechanism, it doesn't matter. And the reason why such a strong American security mechanism is needed is that our allies and partners have not invested enough in their own defense capabilities over the past 20-30 years. Now, hopefully, that will change," Rubio added.

Recall

US Secretary of State Macao Rubio downplayed fears that the Trump administration is undermining the NATO alliance, but also reiterated a long-standing complaint that NATO allies should contribute more to defense spending.