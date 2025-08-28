$41.400.03
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
12:34 AM • 20789 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, over 20 wounded, including children, numerous fires and destruction
August 27, 05:11 PM • 37167 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 23604 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 45549 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 127623 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 79790 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 48894 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 63900 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 50689 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
Exclusive
The OVA reported the first consequences of Russia's night attack on Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv Oblast on August 28, a 33-year-old man was injured in Fastiv Raion. Damage to private houses and an apartment was also recorded in Fastiv and Brovary Raions.

The OVA reported the first consequences of Russia's night attack on Kyiv Oblast

During the night of August 28, as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, there are casualties and damage. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOVA), according to UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, there is an injured person 

- stated in the KMVA post.

According to preliminary data from KOVA, in Fastiv district, a 33-year-old man sustained lacerations to his chest and right shin. He was hospitalized to a local hospital.

In addition, the consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in two districts of the region.

In Brovary district, a private house and an apartment were damaged.

Also, a private house was damaged in Fastiv district.

Recall

On the night of August 28, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, numerous destructions, and falling debris in 7 out of 10 districts of the city. 

About 100 objects in 7 districts of Kyiv: KMVA reported on the consequences of the night attack28.08.25, 05:04 • 3990 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv