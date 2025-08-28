The OVA reported the first consequences of Russia's night attack on Kyiv Oblast

During the night of August 28, as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, there are casualties and damage. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOVA), according to UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, there is an injured person - stated in the KMVA post.

According to preliminary data from KOVA, in Fastiv district, a 33-year-old man sustained lacerations to his chest and right shin. He was hospitalized to a local hospital.

In addition, the consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in two districts of the region.

In Brovary district, a private house and an apartment were damaged.

Also, a private house was damaged in Fastiv district.

Recall

On the night of August 28, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, numerous destructions, and falling debris in 7 out of 10 districts of the city.

About 100 objects in 7 districts of Kyiv: KMVA reported on the consequences of the night attack