The OP named three main conditions under which peace talks with Russia will be possible

Peace talks with Russia will be possible only under certain conditions. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

At the same time, he named three specific points on which Ukraine would agree to negotiate with Russia:

Russia's tactical defeat in Ukraine;

effective operation of sanctions, i.e., European companies must finally leave the markets of the Russian Federation;

the beginning of processes in Russia that will lead to a significant internal social conflict in Russia.

"What should we be talking to them about now, in a position where they have not suffered any tactical significant defeats on the battlefield? About the fact that we are ready to give them time to prepare for the next stage of the war? Because their goal, I emphasize once again, is the total destruction of Ukraine as a Ukrainian state and as Ukrainian citizens. That is how they can get an operational pause to prepare for the next stage of the war," Mykhailo Podolyak emphasized.

He added: "If the negotiations begin at a time when the Russian Federation has suffered certain tactical defeats, social tensions and internal riots have begun, then yes, it is crazy to talk about negotiations. And at the same time, to say that negotiations are possible and Russia should voluntarily give up nuclear weapons is also possible only if the Russian Federation suffers a global defeat.

