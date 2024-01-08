Ukraine's allies do not ask to negotiate with Russia on freezing the war - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine's allies are not asking Kyiv to negotiate with Russia to freeze a full-scale war. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with El Pais, UNN reports.

Putin wants neither a frozen conflict nor peace. Those who propose a frozen conflict claim that they are acting in favor of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping Putin and ignoring what Russia is today. Between 2014 and 2022, we held almost 200 rounds of negotiations with Russia, which was already a de facto frozen conflict. We tried. We established and announced 20 ceasefire agreements, and the endless negotiations ended with Putin's full-scale invasion Kuleba said.

He noted that there are wars in which one side must win and the other must lose.

And the Russian aggression against Ukraine is just such a war. Ukraine must win. Russia must lose. And all political thinking should be focused on achieving this goal Kuleba said.

Asked whether any of the allies had offered to freeze the conflict, Kuleba replied: "It's not on the table, our allies are not asking us to negotiate with Russia to freeze the war, neither when we sat down with delegations nor in closed meetings in a reduced format. This is not something that anyone can dare to put on the table as an option. The rest is just noise.

