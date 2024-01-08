Kuleba explains what to expect if the US does not agree on aid for Ukraine

Ukraine will continue to fight even if the US Congress does not agree on additional funding for support, but from a rational point of view, it makes more sense to provide assistance now to avoid a crisis at the front in the future. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with El Pais, UNN reports.

We will continue to fight, using the resources at our disposal, because the world's democracy, security and prosperity are at stake. For Ukraine, its very existence as a nation is at stake. If the decision is made now to suspend or terminate support, due to a lack of resources, Russia may succeed on the battlefield and break through the defense. - Kuleba said.

Details

This statement was made by Dmytro Kuleba when answering the question of what to expect if the US does not approve the allocation of $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

He also noted that in this case, the support would have to be resumed, as there would be a very strong public reaction.

And the same politicians who decided not to provide this support will decide to provide it, but in extraordinary circumstances. So, even from a rational point of view, from a purely realistic policy perspective, it makes more sense to provide aid now to avoid a crisis in the future. - Kuleba said.

Addendum Addendum

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba clarified the words of US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller that Washington will not always be able to provide military assistance to Ukraine at the level of 2022-2023.

The day before, at a briefing, Matthew Miller said that the United States would support Ukraine, but "will not support military funding for Ukraine at the level of 2022-2023, as they want to help Ukraine build its own military-industrial base."